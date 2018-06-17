One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.03

News headlines about One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. One Stop Systems earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.7181423630571 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

One Stop Systems traded up $0.39, reaching $4.82, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617. One Stop Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 million and a PE ratio of 482.00.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OSS shares. ValuEngine upgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

