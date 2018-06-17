Onix (ONX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $352.00

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, Onix has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Onix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and YoBit. Onix has a market cap of $730,581.00 and $352.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00049928 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00001125 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Onix Profile

ONX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 112,188,940 coins and its circulating supply is 107,142,264 coins. Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Onix is www.onixcoin.com. The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Onix

Onix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Onix using one of the exchanges listed above.

