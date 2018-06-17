Anthem Inc (ANTM) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,536 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Anthem were worth $11,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Anthem by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Anthem by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in Anthem by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian T. Griffin sold 59,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $13,334,666.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,159.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $233,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,421 shares of company stock valued at $13,798,767. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anthem from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $245.16 on Friday. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.40 and a fifty-two week high of $267.95. The firm has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.58. Anthem had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $22.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 24.92%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.