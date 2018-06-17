Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 68.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,936 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 165,631 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.08% of Devon Energy worth $12,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,020,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,637,000 after purchasing an additional 63,958 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Devon Energy by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 363,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Devon Energy by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 37,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 21,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy opened at $40.25 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.19. Devon Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $502,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,051.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lyndon C. Taylor sold 18,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $772,646.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,936.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Devon Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Stephens set a $47.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

