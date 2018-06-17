Intuit Inc. (INTU) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,024 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Intuit by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Intuit by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTU stock opened at $208.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.26 and a 52 week high of $210.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 79.36% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $181.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Sunday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $205.00 target price on Intuit and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intuit from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.29.

In related news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.50, for a total value of $770,465.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.16, for a total value of $1,086,943.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 217,336 shares of company stock valued at $43,910,143. 5.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

