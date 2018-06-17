Opal (OPAL) Price Tops $0.0253

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Opal has a total market capitalization of $383,189.00 and $0.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000387 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Opal has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00036336 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00047314 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009560 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00086593 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011811 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00028971 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded up 81.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00396852 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Opal

Opal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2014. Opal’s total supply is 15,148,140 coins. The official website for Opal is www.opal-coin.com. Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam.

Buying and Selling Opal

Opal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opal using one of the exchanges listed above.

