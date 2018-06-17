Open Trading Network (CRYPTO:OTN) Market Capitalization Hits $2.33 Million

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Open Trading Network has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Trading Network token can now be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00018504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. Open Trading Network has a market cap of $2.33 million and $28,367.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003554 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018164 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015357 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00591613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00260416 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00048353 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00094725 BTC.

About Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,925,384 tokens. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Open Trading Network is otn.org.

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Trading Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

