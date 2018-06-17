Open Trading Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $28,341.00 (CRYPTO:OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last seven days, Open Trading Network has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. Open Trading Network has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $28,341.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Trading Network token can now be bought for $1.21 or 0.00018511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Open Trading Network alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003545 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018025 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015329 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00596619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00262058 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00047378 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00094787 BTC.

Open Trading Network Profile

Open Trading Network launched on September 29th, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,925,384 tokens. The official website for Open Trading Network is otn.org. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Trading Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Open Trading Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Trading Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.