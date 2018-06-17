Opes Advisors Inc Has $714,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Opes Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.6% of Opes Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Opes Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1,039.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,997,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,498,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232,588 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,766,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,087,000 after purchasing an additional 69,948 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 719.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,017,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283,013 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,752,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,647,000 after purchasing an additional 245,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,682,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,287,000 after purchasing an additional 325,600 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust opened at $277.13 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $239.96 and a fifty-two week high of $286.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a $1.2456 dividend. This represents a $4.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

