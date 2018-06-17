Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,356,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,774,000 after acquiring an additional 82,807 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth $452,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Harout Krikor Diramerian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $349,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,155.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $71,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,754.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,149 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPP opened at $35.01 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $174.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.82.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a vertically integrated real estate Company focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art studio properties in select West Coast markets. Hudson Pacific invests across the risk-return spectrum, favoring opportunities where it can employ leasing, capital investment and management expertise to create additional value.

