Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 66,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,082,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $457.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.65.

Sherwin-Williams traded up $0.91, hitting $402.11, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 958,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $326.68 and a 52 week high of $435.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 48.06%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 24.11%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

