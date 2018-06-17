Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Andeavor Logistics were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 10.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Andeavor Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a report on Monday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Andeavor Logistics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Andeavor Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.76.

Shares of Andeavor Logistics opened at $43.47 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Andeavor Logistics LP has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $55.21.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Andeavor Logistics had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Andeavor Logistics LP will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

About Andeavor Logistics

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

