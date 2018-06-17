Oppenheimer Comments on Six Flags’ Q3 2018 Earnings (SIX)

Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Six Flags in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 22nd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.39. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Six Flags’ FY2018 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Get Six Flags alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SIX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Six Flags from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Six Flags from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Six Flags from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Six Flags from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Six Flags traded up $0.07, hitting $72.43, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,085. Six Flags has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $72.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. Six Flags had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $128.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Six Flags’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags by 251.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags by 1,477.8% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Six Flags by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman James Reid-Anderson sold 64,185 shares of Six Flags stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $4,657,263.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,375,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,945,726.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,885 shares of company stock worth $11,723,007. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Six Flags’s payout ratio is currently 146.48%.

Six Flags Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 20 parks, including 17 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.