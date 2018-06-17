Oppenheimer Boosts Varonis Systems (VRNS) Price Target to $80.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, May 23rd. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Varonis Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Varonis Systems to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

VRNS traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.80. The stock had a trading volume of 633,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,397. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.60 and a beta of 0.78. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $83.10.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $53.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.71 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.00% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $53,511.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,439,080.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 17,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $1,464,783.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,395.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,286 shares of company stock valued at $27,672,044 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 45,307 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 358,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 89,442 shares during the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 176,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 48,087 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,194,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 175,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 101,092 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

