Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Dollar General Corp. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:DG)

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar General in a report issued on Thursday, May 24th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.39.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.97 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.45.

Dollar General traded up $1.00, hitting $97.33, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 3,329,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $65.97 and a 52 week high of $105.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 64,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,694,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 220,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,666,000 after purchasing an additional 121,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, SVP Michael J. Kindy sold 8,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $764,964.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 2,275 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.06 per share, for a total transaction of $200,336.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at $337,622.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,987 shares of company stock worth $2,242,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

