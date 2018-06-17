VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VolitionRX in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 23rd, according to Zacks Investment Research. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for VolitionRX’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRX in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of VolitionRX in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on shares of VolitionRX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th.

VNRX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. 14,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,057. VolitionRX has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

About VolitionRX

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers worldwide. The company develops 39 epigenetic Nu.Q blood assays based on its Nucleosomics biomarker discovery platform. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

