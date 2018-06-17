OppenheimerFunds Inc. Has $98.39 Million Position in General Motors (GM)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 232.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,707,589 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892,666 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned 0.19% of General Motors worth $98,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in General Motors by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. raised its position in General Motors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 36,652 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in General Motors by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stellar Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 50,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Alan S. Batey sold 215,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $9,276,611.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,387.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles K. Stevens III sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,263,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,450.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised General Motors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of General Motors opened at $43.91 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. General Motors has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. General Motors had a positive return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $36.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.96%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

