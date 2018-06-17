OppenheimerFunds Inc. Increases Holdings in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,444,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned approximately 16.50% of Martin Midstream Partners worth $87,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,967,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,550,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 29,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares during the period. 35.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

In other news, insider Ruben S. Martin acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,235,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,021,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,848.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 152,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,890 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on Martin Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Martin Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners opened at $13.65 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.06 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.45. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.02 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.25%. research analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 22 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 16 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.