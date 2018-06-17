OppenheimerFunds Inc. Boosts Position in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 819,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,757 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned 0.16% of Genworth Financial worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 82.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 51.4% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 19,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

GNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genworth Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

GNW opened at $4.65 on Friday. Genworth Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Genworth Financial Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

