OppenheimerFunds Inc. Has $103.02 Million Position in Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,680,417 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,519 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned 7.62% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $103,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPH. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,629 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Suburban Propane Partners opened at $23.50 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.64. Suburban Propane Partners LP has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The energy company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.17). Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $536.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners LP will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, COO Steven C. Boyd sold 8,500 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $199,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,307.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

SPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. Its Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.