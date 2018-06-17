Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $24,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,006,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,473,000 after purchasing an additional 189,849 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,089,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,642,000 after buying an additional 90,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,015,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,146,000 after buying an additional 305,221 shares during the period. Thomaspartners Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 3,842,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,686,000 after buying an additional 110,361 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,195,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,263,000 after buying an additional 215,584 shares during the period. 10.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis traded down $0.19, hitting $75.79, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 2,142,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,373. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.11 and a 12-month high of $94.19. The firm has a market cap of $175.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Novartis had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.81.

In other news, major shareholder Institutes For Biomed Novartis acquired 766,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $11,499,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

