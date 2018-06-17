OppenheimerFunds Inc. Has $2.70 Million Holdings in United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of United Natural Foods worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $228,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Natural Foods opened at $40.55 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. United Natural Foods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. research analysts predict that United Natural Foods Inc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNFI shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.66 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $57.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

In related news, insider Joseph J. Traficanti sold 6,680 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $314,694.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,755 shares in the company, valued at $459,558.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 7,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,630.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

