OppenheimerFunds Inc. Has $2.84 Million Position in New Gold Inc. (NGD)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 254.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790,000 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of New Gold worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NGD. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in New Gold by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 844,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 39,134 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in New Gold by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 670,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 189,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in New Gold by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,033,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,722,000 after acquiring an additional 114,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in New Gold by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 531,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 181,977 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NGD. Credit Suisse Group raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on New Gold from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on New Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on New Gold from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.93.

Shares of New Gold opened at $2.14 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. New Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.25.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $193.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.01 million. New Gold had a negative net margin of 92.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

