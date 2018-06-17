OppenheimerFunds Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,150,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 74,164 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned 1.18% of Ares Management LP Unit worth $24,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARES. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management LP Unit by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,218,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ares Management LP Unit by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,018,000 after purchasing an additional 273,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management LP Unit by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 34,999 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management LP Unit by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management LP Unit by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 29,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ares Management LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Ares Management LP Unit in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Ares Management LP Unit in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Ares Management LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Ares Management LP Unit traded down $0.15, reaching $20.70, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 340,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. Ares Management LP Unit has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $25.95.

Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. Ares Management LP Unit had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. analysts expect that Ares Management LP Unit will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Management LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Ares Management LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 58.03%.

Ares Management, L.P. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

