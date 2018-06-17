OppenheimerFunds Inc. Lowers Position in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. trimmed its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,163 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned 0.08% of Darling Ingredients worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 82,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 334,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 265,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Shares of Darling Ingredients opened at $19.49 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.42. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $875.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.83 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

