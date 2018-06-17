OppenheimerFunds Inc. Sells 346,326 Shares of Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. trimmed its holdings in Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,999,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,326 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned 3.76% of Antero Midstream GP worth $111,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,597,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,105,000 after acquiring an additional 856,886 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,541,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,116,000 after acquiring an additional 508,010 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 2,538,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,054,000 after acquiring an additional 96,244 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 1,672.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,724,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,510,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,145,000 after acquiring an additional 955,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGP shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream GP in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream GP from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Antero Midstream GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Antero Midstream GP in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

NYSE:AMGP opened at $18.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 166.82. Antero Midstream GP LP has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $22.44.

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.67 million. Antero Midstream GP had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 116.75%. equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream GP LP will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is an increase from Antero Midstream GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 2nd. Antero Midstream GP’s payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

In other Antero Midstream GP news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Kilstrom sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $903,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Antero Midstream GP Company Profile

Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets, which provide midstream services to Antero Resources Corporation under long term fixed fee contracts.

