OppenheimerFunds Inc. Reduces Holdings in American International Group Inc (AIG)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 77.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,464,425 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $23,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in American International Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,828,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 55,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,716 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $890,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIG. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price objective on American International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. UBS Group upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.71 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American International Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.59.

NYSE AIG traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,584,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,445. The firm has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $67.30.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In other news, insider Thomas B. Leonardi bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $128,875.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.06 per share, with a total value of $249,888.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,730.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.