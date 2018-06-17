OppenheimerFunds Inc. Sells 14,873 Shares of Andersons Inc (ANDE)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,873 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned about 0.22% of Andersons worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANDE. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Andersons from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Andersons from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Andersons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

In other Andersons news, Director Rasesh H. Shah sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Andersons opened at $35.20 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.23. Andersons Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $996.16 million, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.14). Andersons had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $635.74 million for the quarter. equities analysts expect that Andersons Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

