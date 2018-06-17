OppenheimerFunds Inc. Trims Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. lowered its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 134,955 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne opened at $63.21 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.16 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $577.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -220.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on HP. ValuEngine raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $84.00 price objective on Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP Robert L. Stauder sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $264,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Juan Pablo Tardio sold 52,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $3,823,455.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,492.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,481 shares of company stock valued at $4,805,174 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.