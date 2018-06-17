Opus Bank (OPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.80 Million

Analysts expect that Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) will report sales of $68.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Opus Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.60 million and the highest is $69.00 million. Opus Bank posted sales of $70.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opus Bank will report full-year sales of $277.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $276.60 million to $278.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $310.35 million per share, with estimates ranging from $309.20 million to $311.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Opus Bank.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OPB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Opus Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Hovde Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Opus Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opus Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Opus Bank by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Opus Bank in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Opus Bank in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Opus Bank in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Opus Bank in the first quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,043. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Opus Bank has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $30.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Opus Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 2nd. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Earnings History and Estimates for Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)

