Opus Bank (OPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.80 Million

Analysts expect that Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) will report sales of $68.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Opus Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.60 million and the highest is $69.00 million. Opus Bank posted sales of $70.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opus Bank will report full-year sales of $277.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $276.60 million to $278.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $310.35 million per share, with estimates ranging from $309.20 million to $311.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Opus Bank.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OPB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Opus Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Hovde Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Opus Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opus Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Opus Bank by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Opus Bank in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Opus Bank in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Opus Bank in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Opus Bank in the first quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,043. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Opus Bank has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $30.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Opus Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 2nd. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

