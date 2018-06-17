Oracle Co. (ORCL) Holdings Trimmed by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,841 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 56.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas Kurian sold 137,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $6,358,697.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,903.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $3,445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,553,265 shares of company stock worth $117,284,602 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. OTR Global lowered shares of Oracle to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.12.

Oracle opened at $46.28 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $191.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

