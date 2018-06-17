Oracle Co. (ORCL) Position Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,031,132 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 756,509 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.24% of Oracle worth $458,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. 56.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global downgraded shares of Oracle to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, March 18th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.12.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $5,743,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,954 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,553,265 shares of company stock valued at $117,284,602. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.