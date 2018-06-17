Oracle (ORCL) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Oracle earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the enterprise software provider an impact score of 46.8031271469424 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Oracle traded up $0.38, hitting $46.28, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 28,120,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,809,122. Oracle has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The company has a market capitalization of $190.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Oracle will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. ValuEngine lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on Oracle from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.12.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $5,743,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $3,445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,553,265 shares of company stock valued at $117,284,602 in the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

