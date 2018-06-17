Orbital ATK’s (OA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reissued their hold rating on shares of Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) in a report published on Thursday, June 7th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Orbital ATK from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.58.

Shares of Orbital ATK opened at $134.50 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of -0.29. Orbital ATK has a 1 year low of $95.84 and a 1 year high of $134.59.

Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Orbital ATK had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Orbital ATK’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Orbital ATK will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Mccabe sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $202,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Orbital ATK by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,289 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Orbital ATK during the 4th quarter worth $1,880,000. Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orbital ATK during the 4th quarter worth $5,694,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orbital ATK during the 4th quarter worth $36,658,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orbital ATK by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,567,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $732,152,000 after purchasing an additional 259,845 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orbital ATK Company Profile

Orbital ATK, Inc develops and produces aerospace and defense related products to the U.S. Government, allied nations, prime contractors, and other customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flight Systems Group, Defense Systems Group, and Space Systems Group.

