Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) CFO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.02, for a total value of $2,100,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Mcfall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

On Thursday, May 17th, Thomas Mcfall sold 7,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00.

On Friday, May 11th, Thomas Mcfall sold 7,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00.

O’Reilly Automotive opened at $282.93 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $287.66.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 175.10% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 589.3% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,256,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,442 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,065,000 after purchasing an additional 462,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,680,822,000 after purchasing an additional 208,748 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 507.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 209,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,728,000 after purchasing an additional 174,675 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25,189.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 172,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 172,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $264.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.