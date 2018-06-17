Head to Head Analysis: Orion Energy Systems (OESX) vs. AZZ (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ (NYSE: AZZ) and Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of AZZ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of Orion Energy Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of AZZ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Orion Energy Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AZZ and Orion Energy Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AZZ $810.43 million 1.45 $45.16 million $1.35 33.48 Orion Energy Systems $60.30 million 0.52 -$13.13 million ($0.38) -2.82

AZZ has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Energy Systems. Orion Energy Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AZZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AZZ and Orion Energy Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZZ 5.56% 4.63% 2.50% Orion Energy Systems -21.77% -41.20% -22.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AZZ and Orion Energy Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AZZ 0 1 0 0 2.00 Orion Energy Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

AZZ currently has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.98%. Orion Energy Systems has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.92%. Given Orion Energy Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orion Energy Systems is more favorable than AZZ.

Volatility and Risk

AZZ has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orion Energy Systems has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AZZ pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Orion Energy Systems does not pay a dividend. AZZ pays out 50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AZZ has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

AZZ beats Orion Energy Systems on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc. provides galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Galvanizing Services. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear, and electrical applications. This segment offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, nuclear safety-related equipment, and tubular products to multi-national companies, and small independent companies. This segment sells its products through manufacturers' representatives, distributors, agents, and internal sales force. The Galvanizing Services segment offers hot dip galvanizing services to the steel fabrication industry. This segment serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. As of February 28, 2017, the company operated 41 galvanizing plants located in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Louisiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia in the United States; and Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia, Canada. AZZ incorporated was founded in 1956 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division. It offers LED Troffer Door Retrofit for use in office or retail grid ceilings; and LED interior high bay lighting products consisting of Apollo class of LED interior fixtures designed for new construction and retrofit projects, as well as offers ISON class of LED interior fixtures. The company also provides a range of smart building control systems that provide lighting control options and data intelligence capabilities for building managers under the InteLite brand, as well as procures from third parties; and various other LED, HIF, and induction fixtures for lighting and energy management needs, including fixtures for agribusinesses, parking lots, roadways, retail, mezzanine, outdoor applications, and private label resale. In addition, it offers lighting-related energy management services, such as site assessment, site field verification, utility incentive and government subsidy management, engineering design, project management, and installation. The company serves customers directly, as well as through independent sales agencies and electrical distributors. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

