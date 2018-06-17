Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

OEC has been the topic of several other reports. Northcoast Research set a $35.00 target price on Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Orion Engineered Carbons traded down $0.20, hitting $33.00, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 415,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 509.0% during the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,275,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,424 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at $32,759,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,716,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,298 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at $27,100,000. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 3,515,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,986,000 after acquiring an additional 705,059 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

