Orion Group Holdings (NYSE:ORN) Insider Sells $80,000.00 in Stock

Orion Group Holdings (NYSE:ORN) insider Mark R. Stauffer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 463,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,768. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Orion Group stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.94. The company had a trading volume of 174,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,830. Orion Group Holdings has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $136.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.71 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 55.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,493,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after buying an additional 886,291 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,845,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after buying an additional 694,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,224,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after buying an additional 136,757 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 555,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 132,234 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group during the first quarter worth $801,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ORN. ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.