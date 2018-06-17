ORIX Co. (IX) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $108.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ORIX an industry rank of 168 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get ORIX alerts:

IX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. UBS Group raised shares of ORIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of IX traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $85.52. 21,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,890. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. ORIX has a one year low of $77.52 and a one year high of $100.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 2,224.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses. The Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in leasing, automobile rental, and car sharing activities; lease and rental of precision measuring, information technology related, and medical equipment; and the sale of software packages, as well as the provision of technical support, equipment calibration, and asset management services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORIX (IX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.