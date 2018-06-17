Outfitter Advisors LTD. Sells 11,750 Shares of Verizon Communications (VZ)

Outfitter Advisors LTD. cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,099 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,750 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.5% of Outfitter Advisors LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Outfitter Advisors LTD.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 35,391 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 74,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 77,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VZ opened at $48.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.63. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $42.80 and a 1 year high of $54.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $31.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.10%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $97,594.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Vetr downgraded Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.24 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

