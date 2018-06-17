Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) Stake Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 232.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,713 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Owens & Minor worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 421,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after buying an additional 118,236 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after buying an additional 57,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 759,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after buying an additional 443,316 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Owens & Minor opened at $16.55 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Owens & Minor had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 64.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.28.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

