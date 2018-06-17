Insider Buying: Oxford BioMedica plc (OXB) Insider Acquires 17,702 Shares of Stock

Oxford BioMedica plc (LON:OXB) insider Lorenzo Tallarigo acquired 17,702 shares of Oxford BioMedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £2,655.30 ($3,535.22).

Lorenzo Tallarigo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 23rd, Lorenzo Tallarigo acquired 22,055 shares of Oxford BioMedica stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £2,646.60 ($3,523.63).

On Thursday, March 22nd, Lorenzo Tallarigo bought 22,066 shares of Oxford BioMedica stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £2,647.92 ($3,525.39).

On Friday, February 23rd, Lorenzo Tallarigo bought 22,121 shares of Oxford BioMedica stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £2,654.52 ($3,534.18).

Shares of LON OXB traded down GBX 26 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 985 ($13.11). 307,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,890,000. Oxford BioMedica plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.44 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 13.19 ($0.18).

Several brokerages have weighed in on OXB. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 16 ($0.21) target price on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Oxford BioMedica to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Oxford BioMedica

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and produces gene and cell therapy products for the treatment of ocular, neurodegenerative, and cancer diseases in Europe and rest of world. The company operates through Partnering and R&D segments. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells in the brain and the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

