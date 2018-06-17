Geospace Technologies (GEOS) versus Sierra Monitor (OTCMKTS:SRMC) Head to Head Comparison

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ: GEOS) and Sierra Monitor (OTCMKTS:SRMC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Geospace Technologies and Sierra Monitor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geospace Technologies -66.59% -24.62% -23.36% Sierra Monitor -0.95% -0.59% -0.48%

Volatility & Risk

Geospace Technologies has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Monitor has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Geospace Technologies and Sierra Monitor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geospace Technologies $73.72 million 2.46 -$56.79 million N/A N/A Sierra Monitor $19.77 million 0.75 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A

Sierra Monitor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Geospace Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Geospace Technologies and Sierra Monitor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geospace Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Sierra Monitor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Geospace Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Geospace Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 74.0% of Sierra Monitor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sierra Monitor pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Geospace Technologies does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sierra Monitor beats Geospace Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through two segments, Seismic and Non-Seismic. The Seismic segment offers land and marine nodal data acquisition systems, permanent land and seabed reservoir monitoring products and services, geophones and geophone strings, hydrophones, leader wires, connectors, telemetry cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices, multi-component sensors, seismic borehole acquisition systems, and various other products. The Non-Seismic segment offers electronic pre-press products that employ direct thermal imaging and digital inkjet printing technologies targeted at the commercial graphics, industrial graphics, textile, and flexographic printing industries. This segment also provides other non-seismic products that consist of sensors and tools for vibration monitoring, mine safety application, and earthquake detection; cables for power and communication for the offshore oil and gas, and offshore construction industries; water meter cables and connectors; and other specialty industrial cable and connector products. The company serves seismic contractors, and independent and government-owned oil and gas companies; direct users of equipment; specialized resellers; and specialty manufacturers, research institutions, and industrial product distributors. It operates in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Geospace Technologies Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Sierra Monitor

Sierra Monitor Corporation provides industrial Internet of things solutions that connect and protect infrastructure assets to the industrial and commercial facilities management market in the United States and internationally. It offers FieldServer family of protocol gateways, routers, and network explorers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers to enable local and remote monitoring and control of assets and facilities; and Sentry IT flame and gas detection solutions used by industrial and commercial facilities managers to protect their personnel and assets. The company sells its solutions to telecommunication companies and their suppliers. Sierra Monitor Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

