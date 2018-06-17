P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 4.5% of P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 13,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 3,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $263,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $809,851. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Cann reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.08.

Shares of Amgen traded down $0.78, hitting $185.01, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 6,474,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,780. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.13 and a twelve month high of $201.23. The stock has a market cap of $122.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.23. Amgen had a return on equity of 35.80% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

