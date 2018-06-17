PACcoin Achieves Market Cap of $26.18 Million ($PAC)

PACcoin (CURRENCY:$PAC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. PACcoin has a total market cap of $26.18 million and $86,864.00 worth of PACcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PACcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COINEXCHANGE, BitexLIVE, NiByx and Cypto Hub. During the last seven days, PACcoin has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.50 or 0.04086170 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00021742 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008974 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00001086 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001545 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00009007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00049852 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005101 BTC.

About PACcoin

$PAC is a Proof of Work (POW) and Proof of Service (POS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. PACcoin’s total supply is 4,458,613,360 coins and its circulating supply is 3,936,631,286 coins. PACcoin’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PACcoin is /r/PACcoinOfficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PACcoin’s official website is paccoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paccoin is a Proof of Work and Proof of Service cryptocurrency currency. $PAC stands for Peoples Alternative Choice (Coin). Paccoin uses a Master-node system as a community Governance, which gives the coin development team its marching orders.”

PACcoin Coin Trading

PACcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitexLIVE, CRYPTOPIA, CREX24, OCTAEX, CyptoBridge, Cypto Hub, COINEXCHANGE, TRADESATOSHI, YoBit.net and NiByx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PACcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PACcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PACcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

