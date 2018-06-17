Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.14). Pacific Biosciences of California reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pacific Biosciences of California.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.97 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 105.22% and a negative return on equity of 91.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

PACB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.52.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 516.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 213,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 179,192 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 199,717 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $704,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 510,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 28,384 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 57,374 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California traded down $0.04, reaching $2.98, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 878,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,435. The company has a market cap of $392.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $5.70.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.