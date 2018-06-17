Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 93.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,892 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 947,440 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Palo Alto Networks worth $12,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $24,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,053 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,691,000 after acquiring an additional 25,653 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,560 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,867,000 after acquiring an additional 36,258 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PANW opened at $214.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.50 and a beta of 0.99. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $126.56 and a 12 month high of $217.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The network technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $567.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.79 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CMO Rene Bonvanie sold 13,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.03, for a total transaction of $2,687,502.09. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 74,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,108.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora acquired 24,905 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $214.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,340,130.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,778,031.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 73,910 shares of company stock worth $15,307,149 and sold 202,174 shares worth $38,388,761. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Argus lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.68.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.

