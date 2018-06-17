Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $240.00 at Deutsche Bank

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $210.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Thursday, May 24th, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $173.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.68.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $214.60 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $126.56 and a 12 month high of $217.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 4th. The network technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $567.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.79 million. analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $7,173,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,165,343. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 1,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $419,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 315,667 shares in the company, valued at $66,975,067.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 73,910 shares of company stock valued at $15,307,149 and sold 202,174 shares valued at $38,388,761. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,116 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $3,222,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 281.7% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,632 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19,903.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 848,163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 843,923 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.

