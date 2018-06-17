Pandora Media Inc (P) Receives $8.54 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.54.

Several brokerages have commented on P. ValuEngine upgraded Pandora Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Cascend Securities began coverage on Pandora Media in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pandora Media to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Wedbush set a $8.00 price target on Pandora Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pandora Media from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

In other Pandora Media news, insider Christopher W. Phillips sold 22,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $161,647.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 750,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,494,421.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristen Robinson sold 43,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $322,977.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 742,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,575.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,810 shares of company stock valued at $731,164 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Pandora Media by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 40,252 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pandora Media by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,512 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,516 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pandora Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,045,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pandora Media by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,070 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pandora Media by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,199,893 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $36,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,893 shares during the last quarter.

Pandora Media stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of -0.57. Pandora Media has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The Internet radio service reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $319.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.43 million. Pandora Media had a negative return on equity of 198.06% and a negative net margin of 37.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Pandora Media will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides Pandora?Ad-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

