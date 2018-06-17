Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.54

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.54 and last traded at $51.22, with a volume of 45118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.18.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Longbow Research lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.20 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.90.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.28, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $427.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.